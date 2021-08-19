Amherstburg's lawyer resigns two months after taking the job

The Town of Amherstburg has suffered another administrative setback, with the departure of its lawyer and acting CAO Susan Hirota.

On Tuesday, the Town of Kingsville announced Hirota as their director of Legal and Clerk Services.

Hirota's resignation comes just a week after police escorted three staff members from Amherstburg's town hall.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says Hirota had only been with the town for approximately seven weeks, after spending 15 years as senior legal counsel for the City of Windsor.

She took on the additional role of acting CAO just last week, assuming the responsibilities of CAO John Micelli.

DiCarlo says Hirota's departure is simply because she got a better offer.

"This is an issue that municipalities have known about for some years now. As our more senior, experienced people retire, there's not a lot of people out there with municipal experience," he said.

"Just like we got Susan from Windsor, Kingsville's getting her from Amherstburg," he said.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I think we will miss Susan for her legal position but we do appreciate that she took on the interim [CAO] role for a short time as well," said DiCarlo.

Hirota will remain as acting CAO until Aug. 29. Amherstburg's director of Infrastructure Services, Antonietta Giofu, will take over the role on Aug. 30.