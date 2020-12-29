Michigan governor halts legislation allowing hazardous waste to cross Ambassador Bridge

Michigan's governor has removed provisions from recent legislation that would have allowed trucks to carry hazardous material to cross the Ambassador Bridge — an activity that would have gone against safety restrictions in place since the bridge opened.

On Tuesday, NDP MP Brian Masse told CBC News that he heard the news from Michigan State Senator of district 1 Stephanie Chang.

He said that he spoke with Chang, who told him that Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed changes passed by Republican senators earlier this month in the state's COVID-19 Supplemental Appropriation legislation.

"So it's good news for the community, they will no longer be able to do this type of measure that was anticipated with the legislation," Masse said.

The ability to transport highly flammable and corrosive material across the bridge is something that environmental groups and some politicians on both sides of the border have long opposed.

Masse is also in protest of this activity and raised alarm bells last week.

🚨UPDATE!🚨 Governor Whitmer signed the COVID-19 relief funding bill today. This funding will help many residents and small business owners. <br><br>In signing the bill, she line-item vetoed the boilerplate language regarding hazmat on the Ambassador Bridge!<br><br>Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/GovWhitmer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GovWhitmer</a>!!🙏 <a href="https://t.co/qT7cBakbGA">https://t.co/qT7cBakbGA</a> —@stephanielily

He noted that since 1929, rules have been in place to stop this sort of activity.

Chang was also in opposition and told CBC News last week that she would be pushing back.

"Our first priority now is really to work with the governor's office to ensure that this language [in Michigan's COVID Supplemental Appropriation] does not get enforced," she said at the time.

But now trucks with hazardous materials will continue to be shipped across the border in a ferry.

"The status quo remains the same for public safety for our economy and for our environment," Masse said.