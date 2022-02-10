Traffic to Ambassador Bridge completely cut off via Wyandotte Street West

The last access point to the Ambassador Bridge is now completely blocked by a protest entering its fourth day.

As of early Thursday morning, protesters have blocked the Wyandotte Street West side entrance to the bridge, from about Sunset Avenue to Patricia Road.

There is no access into Canada coming from the U.S. via the Ambassador Bridge, and the bridge is still "temporarily closed."

Trucks have no access to the bridge at this time, and early Thursday morning, could be seen lined up along the street.

In a tweet, police say the traffic could delay students heading to school in the area.

Ontario Provincial Police have more of a presence in the area, as of Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Huron Church Road remains closed Thursday morning from College Avenue to about Tecumseh Road West, due to the protest.

Police continue to ask people to avoid the area.

Late Wednesday night, police said in a tweet a portion of Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road was completely closed in both directions. By about 1 a.m. Thursday, police tweeted that area had reopened.

On Wednesday afternoon, the section of Highway 402 that leads to Sarnia's Blue Water Bridge was closed, westbound from Nauvoo Road to Oil Heritage Road due to protests.

About 20 protesters have made a full stop near Forest Road, with about 15 tractors bearing Canada flags blocking the westbound 402, showing no signs of leaving.

Police have been directing commercial traffic to Blue Water Bridge as an alternative route to the Ambassador Bridge.

Blue Water Bridge seeing a three hour delay for trucks coming to Canada