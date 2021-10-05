'Inert' grenades led to Ambassador Bridge incident Monday say Windsor police

Two "inert" grenades "submerged in a white powdery substance" were the source of concerns that led the Ambassador Bridge to be partially closed for about seven hours Monday, Windsor police said in a news release.

The grenades were found by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) members during a vehicle inspection around 9 a.m. and Windsor police were alerted.

"The immediate area of concern had been evacuated prior to police arrival and the driver of the vehicle was in the custody of CBSA," according to the release sent out Tuesday.

"Through investigation, no other persons were believed to be involved in the incident and it was determined no direct threats were made specific to persons or places in connection with the grenades."

Robot used

The explosive disposal unit was deployed to the scene and a robot was used. The unit got some of the powder and tested it, finding it "did not contain energetic properties and was also not hazardous."

There was no intent to cause harm or use the grenades for any nefarious purpose. — Windsor police

A member of the unit was able to get the grenades from the vehicle, inspect them and determined they were inert.

The vehicle was thoroughly searched to ensure no other threats were present.

No charges have been laid by Windsor police in relation to the incident. Because no charges are being laid, the man will not be named.

"Investigation revealed that there was no intent to cause harm or use the grenades for any nefarious purpose," the release said.

"The grenades were inert, as such, not subject to any criminal charges being laid."

The driver of the vehicle, a man from the United States, was turned over "to the custody of U.S Customs and Border Protection without incident."

