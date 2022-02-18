The City of Windsor is seeking an extension Friday to the 10-day injunction granted last week to end the days-long Ambassador Bridge blockade that was finally cleared last weekend.

The City of Windsor, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA) and the Attorney General of Ontario returned to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

A week ago, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted the injunction, which stated anyone having notice of the order is prohibited from "impeding or blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge and indirect or direct approaching roadways and access points" for 10 days.

The injunction authorizes police or "designated agents" to remove any vehicles, personal property, equipment, structures, or other objects that impede or block access to the bridge, and approaching roadways.

It allows for the arrest and removal of anyone the police have "reasonable and probable grounds to believe is contravening, or has contravened, any provision" of the order, although they can be released if they agree to obey the order.

People are free to engage in peaceful protests that don't impede or block access to the bridge or approaching roadways, the order states.

The injunction was granted the same day Premier Doug Ford announced the province would be in a state of emergency to deal with vaccine mandate protests in the province, including the one in Windsor.

In a statement Friday, the city said it is seeking to become a lead plaintiff in extending the injunction due to the impacts still being felt along Huron Church Road, which has continued to be monitored by police after the blockade was finally dispersed Sunday night.

The APMA, Global Automakers of Canada and Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association were the original plaintiffs seeking the injunction last week because of the costs incurred to the auto industry during the blockade of the bridge, a key trade connection between Windsor and the U.S.

Police monitoring Huron Church Road

Police remained in the area of the former demonstration site along Huron Church Road on Friday.

Many east- and west-bound access of the main throughway to the bridge remains blocked, as officials are concerned protesters may return.

On Wednesday, police said a convoy of several transport trucks from Ottawa that were believed to be heading to Windsor was "successfully intercepted."

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno told a news conference Wednesday that a convoy of six or seven trucks about 250 kilometres outside the southwestern Ontario city was spotted in the previous 24 hours.