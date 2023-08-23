Windsor's Amazon delivery station expected to open in about 1 year and bring 300 jobs

The Amazon delivery station coming to Windsor is expected to open in about one year from now.

It's being built on the site of the old Chrysler Pillette Road assembly plant near Central Avenue.

Amazon Canada spokesperson Ryma Boussoufa says the exact launch date for the delivery station, called DLC8, will be announced in the "coming months."

"At DLC8, associates will process orders received from Amazon's fulfilment centres and prepare them for last-mile delivery to customers in the region," Boussoufa said in an emailed statement.

Joe Goncalves, with Invest Windsor Essex, says original plans had been in the works about a year and a half ago but have since been redone because of the need for a bigger facility.

"But now they actually just started their site plans and and prepping the land for it for construction," Goncalves said.

Amazon's delivery station in Windsor will be in the middle of the city, just off Central Avenue, on the site of a former automotive assembly plant. (Frederic Legrand/COMEO/Shutterstock)

It's expected to employ 300 full-time and part-time workers in a space around 300,000 square feet in size.

Goncalves says there's going to be roughly 150 additional opportunities for delivery vans where Amazon can source out to third party delivery companies to do that for them.

He adds Amazon did not ask for, or receive, any tax incentives to decide to come to the city.

"They did not want any of that. They wanted just to put up the facility for us to help them move along to permitting as fast as possible. And they want to just contribute to the community and deliver their packages."

Goncalves expects Amazon to look to hire another 100 people or so around peak periods like Christmas, on a part-time basis — and that university and college students could be a perfect match for some logistics and warehouse jobs.

He expects the jobs to pay in the neighbourhood of $18 to $20 per hour.

