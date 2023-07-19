Windsor is considering action on alleys. Some need work — and then there's one neighbours love

Windsorite Jackie Giannotti-Amaro said her Walkerville alley is frequently smelly, and full of garbage.

There's an issue with the sewer, she said, and her family finds needles, shopping carts, discarded bikes and other debris in the alley.

She's not alone — and the complaints have spurred Ward 4 Coun. Mark McKenzie, whose ward includes Walkerville, to ask city staff for more options to deal with the issue.

The City of Windsor will soon consider new options for alleyway maintenance and garbage collection, amid complaints from residents. This mound of garbage, not far from Jackie Giannotti-Amaro's home in a nearby alley on Gladstone Avenue, was removed by city staff. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

At a July 10 council meeting, McKenzie asked for two staff reports: One on eliminating the fees residents need to pay to apply to close their alley; and a second about options for proactive enforcement on garbage, vandalism and encampments in alleys.

"There's been a lot of talk about alleys, not only with myself but with administration and other councillors," McKenzie said.

WATCH: Walkerville residents sound off on alleys

Walkerville residents sound off on alleys Duration 1:43 Walkerville's Abdul Saleh and Jackie Giannotti-Amaro are looking to the city for more action when it comes to cleaning up and fixing up the area's alleyways.

And next week, the city's environment, transportation and public safety committee will hear another staff report, about the development of minimum alley maintenance standards — and how how much it could cost to repave and maintain more of the city's back alleys.

Council is still due to consider moving garbage collection from alleys to the front of homes, in a bid to improve efficiency.

Some alleys need work, residents say

There are some beautiful alleys in the city, Giannotti-Amaro said, but her's needs some work. The odour issue from a nearby sewer grate hasn't been fixed, despite calls to 311 and visits from staff. There's a rat problem, also stemming from the alley, that spills into her backyard.

Walkerville resident Abdul Saleh, said he avoids bringing his car down alleyways whenever possible.

"As you can see it needs to be cleaned and taken care of like they do the front streets," said Saleh.

He noted potholes, overgrown trees and branches and general garbage as issues. Cleaning up the alleys would also make them safer for active transportation like bikes, he added.

"The way the front is, the way the streets are, the alleys are the exact same."

Another alley a contrast: Grassy, full of plants

But even as the city grapples with the alleys that need some TLC, there are a few alleys neighbours consider havens.

Located in the west end, a grassy alley with a gentle rolling slope is used mostly as a trail by neighbours. It could be something special, a resident said.

A person walks through a grass-covered alley in Windsor's west end. Such alleys are maintained by neighbours. But the city is considering new maintenance standards for its paved and gravel alleys. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I'm weeding and if people weed and there's so many flowers down it, it could be a sight," said Kristen Gibson.

Resident Tom Andonovski prides himself on taking care of the west end alley. He is one of many neighbours that mows and cares for the grassy stretch, and has even added small planters with vegetables for local passersby to enjoy — as long as they don't damage the plants.

WATCH: Local gardener plants Windsor alley

Local gardener planting Windsor alleys Duration 2:26 Ted Andonovski has grown plants and vegetables in his West Windsor grass alleyway for around 20 years. He's happy to share his bounty with any neighbour that happens to pass.

"It is beautiful especially in the morning," Andonovski said, noting the many birds that come into the alley. "It's lovely."

Tom Andonowvski has lived in the west end of Windsor for 50 years. He maintains the alley behind his home, and has planted gardens with vegetables for neighbours to enjoy. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Andonovski keeps the alley mowed, and gets a letter from the city if it's not. This year is a little harder, he said, because cars drove it early in the year creating a set of tracks.But with a little time, he keeps it in shape.

The Andonovskis' backyard is equally lush — though that's the doing of his wife, Tom Andonovski made sure CBC knew, while he cares for the alley.

It's good exercise, he said, and helps pass the time. While it's a lot of work — he might be out there all day, with a couple hours' break at noon — he said he forgets about it when he sees how good it looks.

"It's beautiful, it makes you feel good when you see the alleys like that."