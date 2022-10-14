Windsor police charge Tecumseh, Ont., man in alleged sexual assaults involving minors

Windsor police have arrested an 83-year-old Tecumseh, Ont., man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against two minors.

The Windsor Police Service's major crimes unit launched an investigation in September, after a report was made about a historical sexual assault, a news release said.

Police said the investigation led officers to identify a second minor involved in the alleged incidents. Both the alleged victims were under the age of 16 at the time.

The Tecumseh, Ont., man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and two counts of sexual exploitation.

