YQG's tips for you to avoid stress while flying this holiday season

As people are heading home for the holidays or running off to sun destinations, Windsor International Airport wants you to arrive to the airport early.

"Come here early, take the stress out, relax," said Jim McCormack, director of finance at the airport. "We have a new lounge inside pre-board."

He said arriving early is the key during the peak season.

Another tip is to check the airline's website for their rules on carry-on baggage size limits and know what you can and cannot bring on board.

McCormack said passengers should also keep up-to-date with potential weather delays.

"Even though the weather's good here, there could be weather delays in Toronto, or New York, that can start backing things up," he said.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be operating on holiday hours. (CBC File Photo)

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel crossing

If you're travelling by vehicle to and from the United States, here are the closures for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel this holiday season.

Dec. 23: Open

Dec. 24: Open

Dec. 25: Open

Dec. 26: Closed at 8 p.m.

Dec. 27: Closed at 8 p.m.

Dec. 28: Open

Dec. 29: Open

Dec. 30: Closed at 8 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open

Jan. 1: Open