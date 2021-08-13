Windsor-Essex breaks 31-year-old rainfall record
Rainfall on Thursday August 12 broke a 31 year record by the Windsor Airport which has been tracking records since the 1940s.
Rainfall hit 39.1mm on Thursday August 12
On Thursday, the region received 39.1 mm of precipitation — breaking an old record kept by Windsor International Airport from August 12, 1990, when 38.2mm fell.
In terms of regional break downs, volunteer observations were reported for August 12, through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
- La Salle 66 mm as of 8 AM
- Windsor 54 mm as of 7AM
- Tecumseh 52mm as of 7AM
- Belle River 51 mm as of 9AM
Earlier this week severe storms passed through the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent region resulting in power outages for thousands of residents, fallen trees and the loss of a roof for one home in Cottam, On.
According to Northern Tornadoes Project, an EF1 downburst hit Cottam, On, causing the worst damage to the home near County Road 14.