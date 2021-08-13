Windsor-Essex breaks 31-year-old rainfall record

Windsor-Essex broke a decades old record for rainfall this week.

On Thursday, the region received 39.1 mm of precipitation — breaking an old record kept by Windsor International Airport from August 12, 1990, when 38.2mm fell.

In terms of regional break downs, volunteer observations were reported for August 12, through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

La Salle 66 mm as of 8 AM

Windsor 54 mm as of 7AM

Tecumseh 52mm as of 7AM

Belle River 51 mm as of 9AM

Earlier this week severe storms passed through the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent region resulting in power outages for thousands of residents, fallen trees and the loss of a roof for one home in Cottam, On.

Severe storms passed through Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and surrounding regions on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. An overturned trailer in Cottam, On was a result of the damage. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

According to Northern Tornadoes Project, an EF1 downburst hit Cottam, On, causing the worst damage to the home near County Road 14.