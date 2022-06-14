YQG says Toronto issues are causing more Windsor flights to be cancelled or delayed
Windsor airport CEO says there are more delays than normal at YQG, but not every day
If you're flying out of Windsor's airport, you might be facing delays or cancellations.
Windsor International Airport CEO Mark Galvin said delays and cancellations aren't happening every day, but they are occurring more often than usual.
"These are growing pains as we ramp back up to pre-COVID levels," he said, adding that he thinks the issues will be resolved in the short term.
It comes amid frequent delays and cancellations at Toronto's Pearson International Airport. In May, nearly half a million people faced delays of some kind.
Galvin said a lot of the delays in Windsor are connected to the situation at Pearson.
"Throughout the day, it does have an effect as these stack up upon one another," Galvin said.
He says travellers should check their flight numbers before departure to make sure nothing has changed.
Ottawa ending vaccine policy
In response to the delays and long lineups at airports, the federal government has been under pressure from opposition parties and industry organizations to relax some public health measures.
On Monday, the government announced that starting June 20, COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be required for air travellers in Canada.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the move was not a response to airport congestion but motivated by health advice and the effect mandates and vaccination policies have had on previous COVID-19 waves.
Last week, the federal government also announced that it was suspending random COVID-19 testing at airports.
At that time, Alghabra said Ottawa was taking other measures to address airport congestion, such as hiring more security screening personnel and adding more customs kiosks at Pearson airport.
With files from Katerina Georgieva, Ashley Burke, Richard Raycraft, Peter Zimonjic
