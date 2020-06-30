Windsor airport CEO hopes to resume Windsor-Montreal route 'in the future'

Windsor International Airport CEO Mark Galvin says he hopes to be able to offer Air Canada's Windsor-Montreal route to passengers in the near future. The airline announced on Tuesday that the route is one of 30 across the country that have been indefinitely suspended due to low travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galvin said the Windsor-Montreal route was actually suspended before the onset of the pandemic, but he had hoped it would be short-lived.

"We were looking to bring it back again, but given the uncertain times, that's a decision Air Canada made and we do hope that it'll be a route that can be offered to the travelling public in the future," he said. "We work with our airline partners very closely and it's obviously an unprecedented time."

In addition to announcing the 30 route suspensions, Air Canada said it will close eight stations at regional airports across Canada.

Windsor International Airport closed its terminal in April to inbound and outbound commercial flights.

Galvin said commercial flights are scheduled to return in September, though travellers will notice changes once they're able to fly again.

"Obviously ... you require a mask to travel," he said, referencing new Transport Canada rules. "We're looking at making masks mandatory for the terminal itself."

Galvin said a number of new cleaning protocols have been introduced, including cleaning more frequently and more broadly throughout the airport.

"And we're looking at newer technologies that can aid in that as well," he said.

Increased hand sanitization stations, as well as sneeze guards, have already been added to the airport.