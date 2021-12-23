Windsorites air their grievances for Festivus
Christmas may be just around the corner, but first, it's time for Windsorites to get a few things off their chests.
Pandemic shopping, COVID restrictions, potholes among this season's problems
Christmas may be just around the corner, but first, it's time for Windsorites to get a few things off their chests.
December 23 is Festivus, the holiday made famous by Frank Costanza in a 1997 Seinfield episode titled The Strike.
And while the number of aluminum poles in Windsor living rooms is unknown, one thing is for certain: from potholes, to COVID-19 restrictions, to pandemic shopping, the people of Windsor have their share of grievances to air.
And for a reminder of what the holiday is really all about, here's Costanza himself explaining a Festivus for the rest of us:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?