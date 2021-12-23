Windsorites air their grievances for Festivus

Christmas may be just around the corner, but first, it's time for Windsorites to get a few things off their chests.

December 23 is Festivus, the holiday made famous by Frank Costanza in a 1997 Seinfield episode titled The Strike.

And while the number of aluminum poles in Windsor living rooms is unknown, one thing is for certain: from potholes, to COVID-19 restrictions, to pandemic shopping, the people of Windsor have their share of grievances to air.

And for a reminder of what the holiday is really all about, here's Costanza himself explaining a Festivus for the rest of us: