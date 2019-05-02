'Family neighbourhood' citing safety concerns over Airbnb in East Riverside

More than 100 residents who live near a home in East Riverside have signed a petition, requesting the city prohibit its owner from operating it as an Airbnb.

The petition, which will be presented to Windsor city council May 6, cites concerns such "strangers coming and going," a lack of privacy, loss of parking and the possibility of Airbnb guests being able to peer into the bedroom windows of neighbouring children.

Christine Harvie, who lives on Savanna Street directly across from the home, said she created the petition back in November 2018. It was after her neighbour informed her as to why there might have been a sudden increase in traffic on the street.

"We started going out door-to-door and everybody was appalled and was very upset to hear what's been going," she said.

Christine Harvie says the Airbnb has made residents who live near it concerned for their safety. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

According to Harvie, guests have come from "London, Toronto and Niagara Falls" — according to guests' license plates — to rent the Airbnb since this past fall. Prior to that, it was a street where "everyone knew everyone"

"We only have 12 houses here ... Our children have always been able to park on the street, play on the street," said Harvie.

"On a Friday and Saturday night, there's so many cars coming and going, it's really hard to keep track."

'Anybody can come and spend $30'

According to Harvie, residents near the Airbnb are also concerned about the quality of guests. The Airbnb has been listed at just $30 per night — which gets you a private room in the home and a free breakfast.

This cautionary notice will be included with the petition when it is presented to Windsor city council on Monday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

For Harvie, it's a price which makes her feel uncomfortable about the guests staying there.

"Anybody can come and spend $30," she said, adding it's not fair for strangers to move close by when residents in the area pay about $6,000 in property taxes.

"If a stranger comes from out of town, what's to stop them from breaking into a car, destroying property or seeing one of the young girls walking through the neighbourhood. What if they did get attacked? You just never know."

While she has not attempted to contact the Airbnb operators on her own, other neighbours have tried and failed.

"I just want this to be a family neighbourhood again. I don't want strangers coming and going ... I just want to feel safe in our neighbourhood."

Viki Grado has lived on Savanna Street for about 17 years. She is one of the people who reached out to the Airbnb owners.

She said everyone who lives on the street has become a family — but this Airbnb rental is threatening their safety.

"It's very concerning to me that, all of a sudden, there's this revolving door of strangers at my doorstep," said Grado.

Viki Grado says Savanna Street is no place for an Airbnb. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

When asked about how her conversation with the owners of the Airbnb went, Grado did not elaborate on details — but said they ultimately "agreed to disagree."

She said she's not against Airbnb units — but not when they're on a street like hers.

"By the university? Yeah. Downtown? Yeah. But not in a neighbourhood like this. It has no place here."

CBC News reached out to the Airbnb owners for comment by knocking on the door several times, and also left contact information with a person who answered the door. CBC News has yet to receive a response.