Air quality improves slightly in Windsor Friday, but more smoke may in store this weekend

Windsor's air quality improved slightly Friday — compared to the last two days — heading into the Canada Day long weekend.

After two days of Environment Canada air quality ratings of 8 to 10 — or high to very high risk — air quality in Windsor was rated a 6 as of Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. This rating indicates a moderate risk.

Environment Canada had a special air quality statement in effective for Windsor, while the Michigan Department of Environment issued a similar alert for the Detroit area.

The Environment Canada statement warns that hot and humid temperatures could lead to high levels of pollution Friday afternoon and evening.

Air quality forecasts show risk levels of between 4 (moderate risk) and 7 (high risk) at points through Saturday night, including high risk on Friday afternoon.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., the website AirIQ rated Windsor's air quality 124 US AQI, or unsafe for sensitive groups.

Meanwhile, Canada Post lifted the yellow service alert — which meant that some mail delivery might be delayed — and said deliveries had returned to normal.

Friday's air quality is an improvement over conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, which prompted some suspensions of mail delivery by Canada Post and local school boards to keep students inside for recess.

At times on Thursday, the air quality in Detroit was ranked the worst in the world among a measure of major cities — though Windsor's was worse.

Environment Canada offers tips to cope with poor air quality

People with heart or lung disease, older people, pregnant people, children and people who work outdoors have a higher risk of health complications due to poor air quality.

Should air quality worsen, Environment Canada offers the following tips: