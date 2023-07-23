Windsor's first African culture festival underway despite slow start

Windsor's first-ever festival to celebrate the local African community got underway on Sunday with a combined run and walk along the riverfront.

Although roughly 50 people registered to participate in the event, only 10 initially showed up. One of the festival's organizers, however, expected this.

"People are just arriving this morning, some people arrived yesterday," said Queen Amina Eghujovbo, founder of Zalent Creatives, the company organizing the festival. "I expect them to be tired, so we're not surprised that it kicked off slow."

However, that's not stopping the rest of the Windsor International Diaspora African Festival, or WIDAFest, from going ahead.

Judith Adejoh and her daughter Ekendu, Christian Wilkinson, Administrative Outreach Co-ordinator with Zalent Creatives and Ochanya Ijayi-Paul, WIDAFest volunteer, left to right, participate in the inaugural WIDAFest run/walk. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Golf, museum tours and a business seminar are among the events leading up to Friday's opening ceremony, which is expected to feature local politicians. Eghujovbo says it is a good thing that the government is supporting the festival.

"It helps our community to realize that we are not alone," she said.

One of those local politicians is Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani, who was in attendance later in the morning.

"This is just a park, but now with all these people around in this festival, it is a beautiful park and that's what makes it important," he said. "This is just the beginning because it means every year we're going to be here."

Chuckly Shyngle, left and Queen Amina Eghujovbo, right, are two organizers of the first-ever WIDAFest. Events will be held across Windsor-Essex throughout the week as part of the festival. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

On the support of local politicians, a member of the festival's board of directors said that the government needs them and they need the government.

"Teamwork makes the dream work," said Mariam Adam.

Visitors are coming from all over the world not only to participate in the week's events, but also to help organize it.

"Everybody's done such a good job," said Chuckly Shyngle, an actor based in Leeds, England. "I've obviously been in England, but we've got a group and I've been in touch with them, so I know how hard they've worked to make this happen."

Mariam Adam is a member of the board of directors for WIDAFest. She says it's a good thing that the government is supporting the festival. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

African vendors are also expected to showcase their wares.

"There are gonna be vendors to sell their products and looking for partners who have stores here in Windsor or across Canada to do business exchanges," said Adam. "If you are a businesswoman or a businessman, come here. You will learn how you can do trade locally and internationally."

Saturday will also have the main feature of the festival: a parade heading down Riverside Dr. from Devonshire Rd. to the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

"We have Yellow Moon all the way from Barbados right here to do drumming," said Adam. "So if you are a drummer, come and join the drumming. If you love cultural music, come and join. If you love the food, come and join. If you like to see your city shining and glowing, come because it's a grand opening for bringing the culture and business together."

Queen Amina Eghujovbo and Mariam Adam, two organizers of WIDAFest, dancing with members of the Oakville Soccer Club's U19 League 1 team. The team was in Windsor for a tournament when Adam and Eghujovbo came up to them to talk about the festival. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Part of the festival's goal is to be a zero-waste event. Eghujovbo says coming from the hot climate of Nigeria, she wants to to try and stop climate change and has used this as a way to get there.

"We are going to try to make sure that everything that is used is reusable and compostable," she said. "So we're trying to avoid people bringing in plastic water bottles; rather we have bottled waters that we can refill their water bottles."

WIDAFest already has some fans from the Greater Toronto Area.

"They came up [with] really great energy," said Abby Bertin, captain of the U19 League 1 team from the Oakville Soccer Club. "[It was] super nice to meet everyone and learn a bit about the community and culture over here as well."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.