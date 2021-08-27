Windsor woman says family members near Kabul airport when attack occurred

An Afghan-Canadian Windsorite says she has family members who were near Kabul's airport when a deadly attack hit on Thursday.

"There was explosions, lots of people died, lots of people injured," she said.

CBC News is protecting the woman's identify since she fears for her family's safety.

She said that her brother and sister were thankfully unhurt, as they attempted to flee the country.

But more than 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. military members were killed in after gunmen and suicide bombers entered Kabul's airport.

The woman is one of many Windsorites worried about loved ones left behind in Afghanistan as the situation in the country escalates.

The woman said she was sent pictures and videos following the attack — but she couldn't even look at them.

"I can't take it. I start crying. It's very hard for me to look at this stuff," she said.

The attack happened just hours after Canada halted its airlift efforts to help those fleeing Taliban rule in the country.

This month, local groups have been fielding questions and helping families trying to get friends and family to safety. On Wednesday, an information session was held for those with questions on resettlement in Canada.

Settlement adviser Zakieh Zarabi said earlier this week that people are desperately looking to help their loved ones, but the process has not been easy.

"It's day by day ... every day it's getting worse, and because people have no choice ... it's kind of confusion. Most don't know what's happening next hour, next day," said Zarabi, who is with YMCA of Southwestern Ontario.

Diocese prioritizing Afghan refugees

People in our region are able to privately sponsor Afghan citizens as refugees. The Diocese of London, which covers much of southwestern Ontario, is a sponsorship agreement holder with the federal government.

WATCH | Hear more about the Diocese of London's sponsorship program: Diocese of London prioritizing Afghan refugees who have private sponsorships in southwestern Ont. 1:56 Matt Clarke with the Diocese of London says they’re now able to prioritize people from Afghanistan who have private sponsorships in the region. 1:56

So far, it's not clear how many applications the diocese will be able to process but the organization is prioritizing Afghan citizens.

"We are given a very fixed allocation by the government every year. We'll now be prioritizing applications from for people from Afghanistan. We've done this in the past for Kosovo and Syria and situations like that," said Matthew Clarke, director of communications with the diocese.