Windsor's film scene doing just fine without out-of-town producers, says film studio owner

According to film studio owner Nick Shields, Windsor doesn't need producers from outside the city coming in and making their films here.

"I think the most important part is to not worry about attracting outsiders to come here and make their movies, but celebrate the filmmakers and artists that are in this region," said Shields.

As the owner of Suede Productions and the first sponsor of the inaugural Windsor International Film Festival in 2004, Shields has come to learn that Windsor will never be a place "where companies come far and wide to tell their stories."

"We're a very, very creative place and I think that's what's going to get traction out there in the market."

Windsor not for all filmmakers

A few years ago, the Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) started promoting Windsor as a place to make movies — a designation which Shields disagrees with.

He said Windsor is an "innovative" town which can attract some of the biggest companies in the world, but the city does have its limitations in terms of attracting filmmakers who aren't familiar with Windsor.

"It's a little like saying, 'I have an empty field and I'm going to plant an apple tree. Tomorrow, we're going to become this huge apple provider for the rest of the country,'" he said.

"We don't have the infrastructure."

He added that Windsor's unpredictable weather is a hindrance for proper filmmaking.

"If you don't know it's going to be snowy out tomorrow, you're not going to be shooting in the winter here. That's why they shoot so far up north ... You're guaranteed snow every single day. It's a lock."

How WIFF sets Windsor apart

The 2018 Windsor International Film Festival showcases two feature films and several shorts all produced in Windsor.

In terms of films shot in Windsor, "they're as good as anything you'll see at WIFF," according to Shields.

But while Windsor may not be ready to attract outside filmmakers, Shields said the city is recognized as a "film consumption" hub.

"We're at a little bit of an outpost when it comes to cinema. We basically get a superhero film, a comedy, a drama and a family film sitting at your local Cineplex. We're starved," he said.

"So when WIFF comes along, we are ready and willing and we show up ... You just have to go downtown any time during the week of WIFF to realize that."