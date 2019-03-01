Windsor launches app for 311 requests

The City of Windsor released Windsor311, a phone app that allows residents to submit requests for services on their handheld devices.

The app was developed by Motorolla, who is the current service provider for 311 with its customer relationship software program. The app comes at no cost and is part of the $1.5 million five-year contract with the city.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the 311 centre has received "over two million calls, e-mail, texts and online submission in 13 years that we've been running the 311 call centre."

Windsor is already in the middle of pot hole season. The new app allows users to take a photo of a pot hole, along with the location and send it into the city. They can then see the status of that request. If users allow for push notifications, they will be notified when the request has been completed.

Currently, there are only 19 request types, but the city plans to add more, said Alana Sleziak, manager of the 311 and 211 call centre.

Home screen of Windsor311 app. (Windsor 311)

Existing categories include:

Animals

City Owned Property

Graffiti

Property Maintenance

Snow and Ice

Streets and Sidewalks

Other

The new technology allows users to submit requests to 311 during off hours. It can be used on both Android and Apple products.