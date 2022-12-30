Here's what Windsorites hope to see in 2023

JJ Tandari, Marie Graff, Blake Sanders, Sophia Reshwen, shared their thoughts on what they want to see in the new year.

A new year is nearly upon us, and with it comes an opportunity to make what Windsorites hope will be positive changes in the city.

As 2022 winds down, CBC Windsor took to the streets to talk to local residents JJ Tandari, Marie Graff, Blake Sanders, and Sophia Reshwen about what they'd like to see in 2023.

Here's what they had to say.