Here's what Windsorites hope to see in 2023
A new year is nearly upon us, and with it comes an opportunity to make what Windsorites hope will be positive changes in the city.
CBC Windsor spoke to some residents about their hopes and dreams for the New Year
A new year is nearly upon us, and with it comes an opportunity to make what Windsorites hope will be positive changes in the city.
As 2022 winds down, CBC Windsor took to the streets to talk to local residents JJ Tandari, Marie Graff, Blake Sanders, and Sophia Reshwen about what they'd like to see in 2023.
Here's what they had to say.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?