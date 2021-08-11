WECHU announces another local death due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has reported a man in his eighties has died due to COVID-19, after acquiring the virus from within the community.

The man is the 437th person in the region to die of the disease since the pandemic began.

The public health unit also reported an increase of 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, consistent with daily increases over the past week.

Of the new cases, eight were contracted through close contacts of previously confirmed cases, seven were acquired through the community, one case is travel related and five are still under investigation.

The Windsor-Essex region currently has 157 active cases. Forty active cases have been identified as variants of concern (VOC).

One person is currently in hospital.

WECHU reports the total number of confirmed cases for the region now stands at 17,077.

To date, 260,457 Windsor-Essex residents (about 69 per cent of the population 12 and older) have been fully vaccinated and about 77 per cent have received at least one dose.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

There are three new cases confirmed in Chatham-Kent with one case already resolved. There are currently nine active cases.

The health unit reports 63,508 residents (or about 68 per cent of the population 12 and older) are fully vaccinated while about 76 per cent have received at least one shot.

In Sarnia-Lambton County, one new case has been reported with five active cases overall.

Currently, 80,417 residents (or about 70 per cent of adults) are fully vaccinated while about 76 per cent have received at least one shot.