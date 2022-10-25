Windsor, here's who's on your new city council
3 new faces are joining the councillor ranks
The ballots have been cast and the results are in. Here's a look at the makeup of the incoming municipal council in Windsor.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens won by a sizeable margin over his closest competitor while three wards (3, 4 and 7) have new councillors.
Mayor
Drew Dilkens (incumbent)
Dilkens has been mayor since 2014, and was a city councillor from 2006 to 2014. He's a labour and employment lawyer and a labour relations consultant. During the campaign, he cited economic development as his top issue.
Ward 1
Fred Francis (incumbent)
Francis has been on council since 2014. He is the executive director of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County. He told CBC News his top issues are holding the line on taxes, improving parks, fixing roads and sewers, building a new hospital, protecting environmentally sensitive lands, and increasing safety initiatives in neighbourhoods.
Ward 2
Fabio Costante (incumbent)
Costante is a lawyer and has been a city councillor since 2018. His top issues include boarded-up houses in Sandwich Towne, affordable housing, alley maintenance and negligent landlords.
Ward 3
Renaldo Agostino
Agostino is a new councillor, replacing Rino Bortolin, who didn't run again. Agostino is president of Turbo Espresso Bar and Element Entertainment. He said his biggest issue is "safety (and related issues of crime and homelessness)."
Ward 4
Mark McKenzie
McKenzie is a realtor and former long-time radio host on 89X. He said the top issues in his ward are the planned closure of Windsor Regional Hospital Met campus, speeding on residential streets, crime/theft in neighbourhoods, taxes, and upgrades to local parks and playgrounds.
Ward 5
Ed Sleiman (incumbent)
Sleiman has been a councillor for 12 years. He says he plans to focus on improving roads, sewers and sidewalks, among other efforts.
Ward 6
Jo-Anne Gignac (incumbent)
Gignac was first elected to council in 2003. She told CBC that her top issues facing her Riverside ward are flood mitigation, affordability/inflation, and safe, walkable and cyclable streets.
Ward 7
Angelo Marignani
Marignani was elected to his first term on council after running unsuccessfully five times. He is an employee of Magna International and has served on many agencies, boards and committees. He also ran Milk Coffee Bar, a business he said was inspired by his years of living in Tokyo. "To address safety issues in our community, we need to implement traffic calming measures and improve our road infrastructure," he told CBC News.
Ward 8
Gary Kaschak (incumbent)
Kaschak is retired from Canada Border Services Agency. "I was born and bred here and have live in the east end of Windsor most of my life and want to ensure we have a thriving community that has safe neighbourhoods, good paying jobs and a quality of life that all generations can enjoy," he told CBC.
Ward 9
Kieran McKenzie (incumbent)
McKenzie is about to serve his second term on city council. He says top issues in his ward include "infrastructure and sustainably managing growth."
Ward 10
Jim Morrison (incumbent)
Morrison is a retired bank manager who'll spend his second term on city council. He says the biggest issues facing his ward are traffic issues and pedestrian safety, and that he wants to see more traffic calming measures.
