Wind warning, blowing snow advisory for Windsor, Chatham-Kent Sunday

A wind warning and a blowing snow advisory are both in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Environment Canada warns that a major wind storm has developed across Windsor, with gusts reaching 100 to 110 km/h, as a result of a sharp arctic cold front through the region on Sunday.

Wind gusts of 120 km/h are likely in areas along Lake Huron and Lake Erie, the weather agency warns.

Blowing snow is also expected Sunday afternoon. Fresh snow combined with the winds will create near whiteout conditions at times.

The winds are expected to continue into Sunday night.

Conditions should improve early Monday morning.

Damage to buildings, broken tree branches and power outages are possible, according to Environment Canada.

‘We’re looking at almost a 15 degree difference in temps in 24 hours. Essentially Spring, Fall and winter all in the course of a day.’<br><br>🌬 Hang onto something - we’re dealing with dangerous winds today in <a href="https://twitter.com/EssexCountyON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EssexCountyON</a> - read more on my FB page. <a href="https://t.co/KA52L3ILpM">pic.twitter.com/KA52L3ILpM</a> —@ArmsBumanlag