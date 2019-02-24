Skip to Main Content
Wind warning, blowing snow advisory for Windsor, Chatham-Kent Sunday
A wind warning and a blowing snow advisory are both in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

Wind and snow could create whiteout conditions, Environment Canada warns

CBC News ·
Wind and snow are expected Sunday in Windsor, Chatham-Kent. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Environment Canada warns that a major wind storm has developed across Windsor, with gusts reaching 100 to 110 km/h, as a result of a sharp arctic cold front through the region on Sunday.

Wind gusts of 120 km/h are likely in areas along Lake Huron and Lake Erie, the weather agency warns. 

Blowing snow is also expected Sunday afternoon. Fresh snow combined with the winds will create near whiteout conditions at times.

The winds are expected to continue into Sunday night.

Conditions should improve early Monday morning.

Damage to buildings, broken tree branches and power outages are possible, according to Environment Canada.

