Strong wind warning in effect for Great Lakes and Lake St. Clair

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds for Lake Erie, Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake St. Clair Thursday and Friday.

Strong wind warnings are in effect.

No warnings have been issued for waves, but the weather agency said waves could build to one-metre high near midnight and to two-metres high Friday morning at western Lake Erie. For southern Lake Huron the waves could build to 2 m overnight. Lake St. Clair is expected to see waves build to 0.5 to 1 m Thursday evening.

Lower Thames Conservation Authority said the wave action along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County could "damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion."

The conservation authority said "localized flooding" is also a possibility.

"There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline. Standing water can also present unseen hazards," said the authority in a safety bulletin. "Children and pets should be kept away from the water."

The parking lot at the corner of Ypres and Howard Avenues in Windsor was seen with high levels of water Thursday morning. (Floriane Bonneville/CBC)

The forecast is predicting 30 to 40 mm of rain in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

In Windsor, some areas are seeing high water levels.