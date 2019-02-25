Wind warning ends, blowing snow advisory in effect

Wind gusts peaked at about 96km/h both Sunday morning and again Sunday night.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis said southern Ontario saw some impressive wind speeds on the weekend.

"The highest we've seen is Port Colborne near Lake Erie, looking at 128km/h wind gusts," said Rozinskis.

"We are looking at a slow diminishing trend," said Rozinskis about the rest of the day. Winds Monday morning might make it back up into the 90km/h range, which is the threshold for wind warnings, but it's not likely.

According to Rozinskis, wind gusts up to 70km/h will continue through the afternoon.

Patches of light snow have fallen so the area is now affected by blowing snow and reduced visibility. A blowing snow advisory remains in effect.

"Because of the strong winds and the temperatures, we're looking at the snow being very light," which Rozinskis said is creating difficult conditions for the morning commute.

Temperatures will remain steady throughout the day but should fall to –10 C overnight.