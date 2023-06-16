Wind turbine catches fire in Chatham-Kent, Ont. Crews let it burn out

Firefighters responded to an usual blaze in east Chatham-Kent Thursday night.

A wind turbine caught fire near the community of Muirkirk — with no injuries reported.

Calls came in about the structure being ablaze on Duart Road around 7 p.m.

Wind turbine near Muirkirk (east Chatham-Kent) on fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windturbine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windturbine</a> <a href="https://t.co/dW4DIPMdtW">pic.twitter.com/dW4DIPMdtW</a> —@AlbertTenuta

Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case says the initial assessment of the scene was key to how firefighters handled the fire.

"Checking the area and being sure nobody was at risk of falling debris," he said.

Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case. (LinkedIn)

Case says the turbine company "quickly" sent out representatives to the scene to provide further advice.

"And the fact that in some rare occasions it's safer to allow something to burn out … extinguishing this fire was impossible."

There were thunderstorms in the area at the time of incident, however, there's no word if that played a role or on what led the turbine to catching fire.

The cause remains listed as "undetermined" by fire officials.