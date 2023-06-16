Content
Windsor

Wind turbine catches fire in Chatham-Kent, Ont. Crews let it burn out

Fire chief says fire was 'impossible' to put out so they let it burn

CBC News ·
A wind turbine is shown on fire June 15, 2023 near the community of Muirkirk, Ont., in Chatham-Kent. (Chatham-Kent fire)

Firefighters responded to an usual blaze in east Chatham-Kent Thursday night.

A wind turbine caught fire near the community of Muirkirk — with no injuries reported.

Calls came in about the structure being ablaze on Duart Road around 7 p.m.

Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case says the initial assessment of the scene was key to how firefighters handled the fire.

"Checking the area and being sure nobody was at risk of falling debris," he said.

Chris Case has 28 years of fire operations experience.
Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case. (LinkedIn)

Case says the turbine company "quickly" sent out representatives to the scene to provide further advice.

"And the fact that in some rare occasions it's safer to allow something to burn out … extinguishing this fire was impossible."

There were thunderstorms in the area at the time of incident, however, there's no word if that played a role or on what led the turbine to catching fire. 

The cause remains listed as "undetermined" by fire officials.

