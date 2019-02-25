Wind pushes ice, rocks onto Rondeau shoreline

Wind speeds peaked at 96 km/h on Sunday at Windsor Airport. At Rondeau Bay, they may have gotten even higher.

Pictures and video from our audience show huge ice piles pushed up onto the shore.

Rondeau resident Mark Santavay said he's never seen anything like it.

"We get ice piles but nothing on the bay," said Santavay, adding that other long-time area residents also said it's never been like this before.

"We're going to have ice until June."

Mark Santavay shows how high the ice pile is at Rondeau Bay. (Submitted by Mark Santavay)

According to Santavay, the wind pushed rocks and ice onto the shore. He shared with CBC News photos of a boulder on top of the ice pile.

"It was pretty insane yesterday."

Santavay said he thinks the ice pile is about 25 feet (7 metres) high.

"It has stopped moving," Santavay said about the ice. "If the winds go to southwest today it will start moving again."

WATCH video of the ice along the shoreline:

This video shows what Sunday's wind storm did in Rondeau Bay. 0:30

The Lower Thames Conservation Authority have not received reports of damage from the high winds.

"We have driven around a bit looking at areas that would typically see damage and we didn't see anything," said Jason Wintermute, water management supervisor for the authority.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority also had no reported damage.

Do you have great photos of the ice along the shoreline, or photos of wind damage from yesterday? Please email them to us!