Wind, possible record heat, and snow: Here's a look at Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement because of the anticipated gusts set to hit the region starting Thursday morning.

But meteorologist Ray Houle said it won't be quite as bad as the most recent wind storm to hit Ontario.

"Looks like things are going to be a little bit less windy than they were on Saturday — that was a pretty rare, really strong event and things lined up pretty perfectly for southern Ontario," he said.

"So this will still be pretty strong, but we're not going to have widespread wind warnings across southern Ontario this time, just a special weather statement."

That special weather statement issued Wednesday said Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and most of southwestern Ontario can expect wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/hr Thursday morning and easing in the evening.

Environment Canada said power outages may take place.

Possible record heat, then snow?

A warm front has moved through the region, said Houle, and that's expected to bring record-breaking heat.

Thursday's forecast high is 16 in Windsor, and the current record is 15, set back in 1984.

However, a cold front is expected to move this way Thursday night. With that comes possible snow.

Houle said a few centimetres of snow could come on Saturday.

