Strong winds that could 'damage weak buildings, toss objects' expected for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Wind gusts strong enough to toss loose objects and break tree branches are expected for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton Monday, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement warning of the 70 to 80 kilometre per hour wind gusts was issued around 6 a.m. Monday. Wind speeds are expected to strengthen in the afternoon behind a passing cold front and will last into the evening.

Environment Canada warned that strong gusts can move around outdoor objects that are loose and even "damage weak buildings."

It said that power outages are also possible.

More from CBC Windsor