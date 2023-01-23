Luke Willson isn't as very familiar with coaching athletes as he is with competing. But the former NFLer from LaSalle started a new chapter of his story as a coach on the new CBC show Canada's Ultimate Challenge.

The reality competition series premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on CBC Television and CBC Gem.

"It was very, very competitive — in a fun way," Willson said. "It was an electric atmosphere that will translate to TV. I think as the season and show goes on, you'll notice the intensity and how bad they want to perform."

Heading into the show, the Super Bowl champion had a little trepidation.

"I wouldn't say nervousness," Willson said. "Early on it was about how do I approach my team, and what will get the most out of them? I got a little competitive with this thing. But I had to remember that I'm not walking into a football locker room. I have no history with my players."

That unfamiliarity made it tough at times. But the true student of sport Wilson is, he was able to figure it out along the way.

"As a coach, there's kind of a lot to do," Willson said. "Pumping up your players, not just from a technique standpoint, but a lot with the mental aspect of performing. A lot of these people aren't used to having the cameras around which can increase the pressure. There's a mental side of being a coach and how you would tackle this technique wise."

Willson said he enjoyed the coaching side of things and can't wait for a second season, maybe one that would include his stomping grounds of Windsor-Essex.

Canada's Ultimate Challenge is a reality show where six coaches mentor teams at site-specific physical challenges.

In addition to Willson, the coaches include the following:

Sprinting legend and two-time Olympic champion Donovan Bailey.

Mohawk Olympian in water polo and advocate for Indigenous sport, Waneek Horn-Miller.

Six-time Olympic medallist in cycling and speed skating, Clara Hughes.

Three-time Olympic speed skater Gilmore Junio.

Jen Kish, former captain of Canada's Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby sevens team.

Professional snowboarder Craig McMorris and sportscaster Nikki Reyes host the show, which is eight episodes.