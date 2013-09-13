Willistead Manor is ready for Christmas, and you're invited for a tour

Willistead Manor is once again welcoming visitors to tour the Walkerville jewel, decked out for the holiday season.

Each room of the manor gets its own theme for the holidays, and teams work to bring their ideas to life.

Connie Pitman is president of the group Friends of Willistead, the group that takes on the holiday tours with the city and partners. She says decorating the grand property is a big effort.

"It is quite an undertaking to say the least," she said. "We began really months ahead of time and we have to look at each room ... I'll tell you, it's a lot fo moving pieces but we have a lot of help in the process."

Teams look at each room, deciding on how they want it to look. They then get to work buying any new decorations needed, then start the work.

Pitman said some interior designers are involved, and the City of Windsor workers help to put up trees on the property.

"It's about ... a solid four days of work to get the job done," she said.

The annual holiday program was on hiatus during the pandemic, and Pitman said they're expecting a very busy year for 2022.

"To be honest, everybody was so excited to have Willistead open again, we've just been working night and day," she said.

Coach house history on display

Willistead's coach house will be open for visitors as well.

Opening in July of this year, the coach house has recently been restored and features historical artifacts of Hiram Walker's family, and two dresses of family members, said Pitman.

"Edward and Mary Walker hosted 'At Home' parties, filling Willistead with folks to celebrate and make memories together," said Christopher Lawrence Menard, cultural development and Willistead Manor co-ordinator, in a press release from the city.

"Today, we honour that tradition through our 'At the Manor' series of poetry readings, live arts performances, themed dinners and more. Willistead Manor has always been and will always be a community gathering place — a backdrop for so many significant life moments."

LISTEN | Hear more about work at Willistead: Windsor Morning 6:46 Willistead Manor holiday tours Connie Pitman, president of the group Friends of Willistead, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about decorating the manor for holiday tours.

Willistead holiday tours run Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Breakfast with Santa is also happening.

More information can be found on the city's website here.