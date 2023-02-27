Windsor police double reward on 20-year-old cold case murders

The Windsor Police Service and the Windsor Police Services Board announced they are doubling the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the those responsible for the killings of Debilleanne Williamson and four-year-old Brandon Rucker.

Williamson and Rucker, her son, were found dead on this day 20 years ago in their Tilston Drive house.

"Williamson was found beaten to death in the home's basement, while Xavier's body was discovered in the bathroom on the main floor," police said in a press release.

The reward was previously doubled in 2019 to $20,000. After today's announcement, the reward is now $40,000 "for information that will enable [police] to bring the killer or killers to justice."

"We hope the additional reward money will provide the incentive [those with information] need to come forward and tell what they know," said Daniel Potvin, superintendent in charge of Investigations.

"Even a small piece of information that someone thinks is trivial be the missing evidence that allows our investigations to connect the dots and finally solve this mystery."