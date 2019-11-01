Short film based on Stephen King story screens at WIFF

A horror short produced by a team of Windsorites will be screened Monday at the Windsor International Film Festival.

'Willa' is an adaptation of a Stephen King ghost story, brought to life by Corey and Kelsi Mayne, a brother-sister duo.

Without giving too much away, the ghost tale is about two people on a train who get separated by an act of violence. The story was one of several that author Stephen King had made available to filmmakers.

Choosing to use an already-written horror story made the filmmaking process easier, according to Corey.

"Getting Stephen King's name attached wound up getting a lot more attention [than we expected]," said Corey, adding that industry friends were quick to sign up for the project.

Corey worked mostly on the post-production elements, but was also a producer and writer — and he made his sister audition for her role.

"We had to be legit," said Kelsi. "But I think they were already leaning toward me before I auditioned."

Kelsi is a country singer in Windsor — who actually went to nursing school — but acted in commercials in Toronto after graduating.

"Corey always had me in his short films ... I think my first role with him was when I was four or five," said Kelsi.

The film received a Windsor Arts Council grant and involved shooting locations in Windsor, as well as cast members and even a makeup artist from Windsor.