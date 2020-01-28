Survivors of Wildcats bus crash reflect,15 years after collision

It was 15 years ago today a women's hockey team from Windsor experienced a traumatic crash.

The Wildcats team bus collided with an illegally parked transport truck on a highway near Rochester, New York on Jan. 29, 2005. The team's coach, Rick Edwards, his 13-year-old son, Brian, and Cathy Roach, the mother of the team's goalie were killed, along with the driver of the truck, Ernest Zeiset.

All 19 Wildcats players survived, but several suffered severe injuries and have spent the next 15 years healing, both physically and emotionally.

Lauralee Davidson — who now lives in Abbotsford, B.C. — was one of the Windsor Wildcats players involved in the crash.

She was 19 years old and in her second year attending the University of Windsor, studying communications. She suffered leg and knee injuries, preventing her from staying active.

"It's still prominent in our lives in regards to ... how we function as a group," she said, adding that everyone has come a long way since the crash.

Davidson refused to succumb to her injuries. She has since lost the weight she gained from her sedentary lifestyle and run a half-marathon.

She says many of her former teammates are now married, raising families and working in careers, ranging from teaching to health care. Davidson herself owns a heavy equipment company.

She's also working on a book about the disaster from her point of view — something she said she gave up on in university.

It wasn't until she visited Humboldt, Sask. following the 2018 Broncos bus crash that she realized she wanted to start writing again and share her story to help others suffering from similar trauma.

"When I was leaving one of the hospital rooms, one of the mothers said, 'When are you going to write a book?'" Davidson said.

"And it was right there before I got in the elevator and I said, 'You know, ma'am, I am going to write that book.'"

Carleigh Weldon also played for the Windsor Wildcats. She suffered a head injury and sprained her ankle inthe crash.

She said the experience prepared her for the other hardships she has faced since the collision, including the death of her father.

"I had to go through hell, but there's greatness on the other side of fear, and you just have to keep going," she said.

Weldon attended teacher's college in Australia and worked as an office manager for a chiropractic clinic for 10 years. She's also a mother of two young children.

"One thing that helped was self-care," she added. "You have to take care of yourself in order to help others and not feel guilty about it."

'Beautiful disaster'

Both women say they feel grateful to still be alive.

"I call the accident a beautiful disaster because even though it was one of the worst days of my life, I saw one of the most amazing things: people coming together," Weldon said.

"I love my life."