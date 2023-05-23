Ditches across Essex County are home to a delicious secret: Wild asparagus

The ditches of Essex County are filled with a hidden treasure: Fresh, tender wild asparagus.

It's a secret known to some. If you've ever seen cars pulled over on a rural road and its occupants rooting around the overgrown grass, there's a good chance they're asparagus hunting.

Antonio Rossi has been picking asparagus on the sides of rural Essex County roads for more than 50 years, going out with a reusable bag and a small knife to trim the stalks.

This man has been picking wild asparagus for 50 years Duration 1:36 It's a treat Antonio Rossi shares with friends and pickles for use all year.

This year's crop might not be as good as in previous years, by Rossi's estimation; the area needs more rain.

Rossi said he picks asparagus for his family and friends, and will pickle some of it so he can enjoy it all year.

While Rossi was reluctant to reveal too many of his foraging secrets — "If they go, I don't pick it," he said with a chuckle — he did have a tip for anyone looking to try their luck: "Just go out, have a nice walk and fresh air."

Gerry Waldron, a botanist and asparagus grower, shows off some tall stalks of asparagus on his rural Amherstburg property. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Gerry Waldron often spots foragers like Rossi along the edges of his property rural Amherstburg. The land has been in his family since 1850 and Waldron, a botantist by training, said asparagus flourishes.

"Today it's nothing to see three parties of people going up and down the ditch," Waldron said.

His family would forage for asparagus in the 1950s, he said. It flourishes in local ditches because the areas aren't typically mowed, so it grows uninterrupted. The ideal time to forage for asparagus is early spring, with the season wrapping up by the end of June.

Waldron said he prefers to harvest asparagus taller than what you'd typically find in stores, noting it's still fresh and tender. Some stalks can grow as tall as 1.5 metres in height.

As for how best to enjoy your freshly-picked asparagus, Waldron knows what he likes.

"I'm very partial to — I hope my cardiologist isn't listening — frying it up in butter," he said, adding asparagus is nicely served cut into pieces on the diagonal. "You can keep the tender tips and put them in at the end."

Antonio Rossi has been picking asparagus in the ditches of Essex County for 50 years. He says 2023 might not be the best year for the wild crop, but will distribute what he picks among friends and pickle the vegetable for eating all year round. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Waldron welcomes the people he sees roaming the edges of his property foraging for the fresh vegetable.

"I always feel, 'Come and get some exercise, pick some of this stuff,'" Waldron said. "There's so much of it anyways."