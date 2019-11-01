Wander down WIFF Alley as 15th year of film festival kicks off

The next time you wander through downtown Windsor you might find yourself in 'WIFF Alley,' a new permanent addition to the core.

It's taken eight months of planning, coordinating with local unions, property owners and the City of Windsor — and then 10 days of painting by Windsor artists like Denial — but the alley opened Friday to launch the Windsor International Film Festival's 15th year.

"For us, downtown is home," said WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie about the alley. "We are warmly welcomed here."

Georgie said the film festival audience also loves being downtown, with many taking the opportunity to visit area businesses too.

A week of feature films and shorts begins in Windsor as the Windsor International Film Festival officially begins for the 15th year. 4:12

Windsor artist 'Denial' painted a large chunk of the mural, hoping to change the perception of the downtown.

"We try to show people that we care about the city," said Denial. "There are some negative stigmas about downtown ... it needs some rebranding. It's not that bad down here!"

Join CBC Windsor and host Chris Ensing at a filmmakers discussion panel Mon. Nov. 4 at 6:45 p.m. Tune in on Facebook, Twitter or online to watch.