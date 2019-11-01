Wander down WIFF Alley as 15th year of film festival kicks off
'Downtown is home' says Vincent Georgie
The next time you wander through downtown Windsor you might find yourself in 'WIFF Alley,' a new permanent addition to the core.
It's taken eight months of planning, coordinating with local unions, property owners and the City of Windsor — and then 10 days of painting by Windsor artists like Denial — but the alley opened Friday to launch the Windsor International Film Festival's 15th year.
"For us, downtown is home," said WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie about the alley. "We are warmly welcomed here."
Georgie said the film festival audience also loves being downtown, with many taking the opportunity to visit area businesses too.
Windsor artist 'Denial' painted a large chunk of the mural, hoping to change the perception of the downtown.
"We try to show people that we care about the city," said Denial. "There are some negative stigmas about downtown ... it needs some rebranding. It's not that bad down here!"
Join CBC Windsor and host Chris Ensing at a filmmakers discussion panel Mon. Nov. 4 at 6:45 p.m. Tune in on Facebook, Twitter or online to watch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.