WIFF Under the Stars postpones Friday night and Saturday afternoon screenings due to weather

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) Friday night and Saturday afternoon screenings have been rescheduled due to the risk of inclement weather.

Organizers announced the postponing of the first night of the festival in a news release at 1:00 p.m., as much of the Windsor region continues to be under rainfall watch.

The festival, which adapted to an outdoor drive-in theatre style event due to COVID-19, was set to kick off with a double feature of Dirty Dancing and Air Force One at the Windsor's Festival Plaza.

Organizers said the Friday night screenings are rescheduled for Monday, August 31, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the screenings set to begin at 7:45 p.m.

The matinee screening of Aladdin, scheduled for Saturday, August 29 at 10 a.m. has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 1 at 10 a.m.

Organizers said purchased tickets for the screenings will be honoured on the rescheduled dates. Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled events are eligible for a refund.

Patrons requesting refunds can call 519-564-9978 or email jen@windsorfilmfestival.com by 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.