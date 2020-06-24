Windsor International Film Festival 2020 cancelled this year
2019 event was 'banner year' with thousands of tickets sold
Organizers of the Windsor International Film Festival have cancelled this year's event.
They say they're worried for the safety of all those involved and attending the event due to COVID-19.
WIFF 2020 was planned for this November.
"The safety and comfort of our audience and of our team is our top priority," said executive director and chief programmer,Vincent Georgie, in a press release.
"Was this a difficult decision? Yes. But, it was also in many ways an easy decision."
Georgie said the event is about brining people together over the best Canadian and International films.
"Anything short of this is simply not the WIFF we all want and love," he said.
The organization boasted that 2019 had been a "banner year" for the event selling more than 42,000 tickets.
It was also named Canada's top volunteer-run film festival by Film Circuit — the Toronto International Film Festival's outreach program.
