15th annual WIFF will feature 277 screenings over 10 days

This year's Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is set to play host to 165 features and documentaries, as well as 13 short films, totalling 277 screenings over 10 days.

WIFF executive director and chief programmer Vincent Georgie made the announcement Wednesday, teasing a hefty selection of some of the films at this year's festival.

The 15th annual WIFF will feature films from 29 countries, including Canada, Romania, South Korea, France, Israel and Palestine.

The festival's second weekend will shut down University Avenue between Pelissier Street and Victoria Avenue in order to construct 'WIFF Village,' which will feature an indoor and outdoor party space, as well as a large tent.

Georgie said this year's festival struck a partnership with U.S. streaming giant Netflix to bring "premium quality" content to WIFF.

Among the film's screened at this year's festival will be David Michod's The King, starring Timothee Chalamet and Joel Edgerton, as well as Craig Brewer's Eddie Murphy vehicle Dolemite is My Name.

This year's WIFF will take place from Nov. 1, 2019 to Nov. 10, 2019.