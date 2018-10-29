Award-winning film The Control to play at WIFF 2018 was 'born in Windsor'

After taking several awards from film festivals abroad, The Control is ready to come home.

This sci-fi feature thriller was produced, co-written and co-directed by Michael Stasko and Eric Schiller, both Windsorites who have worked with science fiction short stories previously.

It was "born in Windsor" and the local crew started working on it two years ago, according to Stasko.

"We have enough talent locally to pull this off, and we have," he said. "We have lots of amazing artists here who now get to showcase what they're doing at the international level."

The film is a story of a programmer and neurochemist's journey in creating a virtual reality multiverse and their difficulties distinguishing between reality and fiction.

The Control is described as a post-modern sci-fi indie feature film. (The Control/YouTube)

Stasko and Schiller both starr in the film, alongside Canadian actor Sharon Belle.

Before coming to WIFF, The Control premiered at WorldFest Houston where it took home the Platinum Remi award. At Motor City Nightmares in Detroit it won Best Sci-Fi Feature. Over in France at the International Filmmaker Festival, it won Best Director(s) and Best Lead Actress.

The Control is playing at the Chrysler St. Clair Centre Monday, 9:15 p.m.