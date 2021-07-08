Sir Richard's Ale House packed with England fans for Euro Cup semi-finals game

Following massive celebrations on Erie Street over Italy's win against Spain in the semi-finals game for Euro Cup 2020 on Tuesday, soccer fans packed Sir Richard's Ale House for the England vs. Denmark semi-finals game.

Roy Steele, a self-described, life-long England fan said those rooting for England were nervous but very excited.

"I can remember '66 the World Cup. Some of these guys over there were sitting at Wembley Stadium in '66," said Steele.

"It would be crazy man. Absolutely crazy."

Fans came out to watch the game at Sir Richard's Wine and Ale House on Tecumseh Road East. Neo Vaseleniuck, CEO of the ale house said his customers are 'just happy to be there.'

"The English guys approached me when they saw that I had some tv's outside and said, hey mind if I gather my group? Every time they win, the crowd keeps getting bigger. I hope they win today," said Vaseleniuck.

Denmark fans react as England beats Denmark 2-1 in Euro Cup semifinals. (Submitted by Darrin Di Carlo )

England remained tied to Denmark in extra time but Harry Kane converted the rebound to give England a 2-1 win over Denmark.

It was the last game of the European Championship semi-finals at Wembley Stadium before the final game is played.

Vaseleniuck expects a full house for the final game between Italy and England on Sunday, July 11.