'It needs to be exceptional': why schools stay open when the buses are cancelled

Whenever school buses are cancelled, there are questions about why the schools don't close.

Stephen Fields, communications coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, said it's generally preferable to keep the schools open.

"We only have a certain number of instructional days in the year," said Fields.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has only had one closure in the last 15 years.

"Life goes on," said Greater Essex County School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury about the idea of 'snow days'. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We stay open," said Scott Scantlebury. He attributes the only recent closure to a big snowstorm early in the morning.

"We didn't have time to clear the parking lots," said Scantlebury. "People still have to go to work, life goes on."

School bus companies make the decision independently of the school boards. Once Fields gets that email, then the director of education decides if the schools will stay open.

Stephen Fields, spokesman for the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, said there's no threshold for automatic closures. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"That decision isn't made in a vacuum," said Fields. "We follow direction from authorities like Environment Canada, the Ontario Minister of the Environment, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit."

WECDSB also consults with other school boards.

"We try to make sure we're making that decision all together, as one," said Fields.

Scantlebury said all the boards are "of similar mind."

"It needs to be exceptional for school closures."

Fields said its rare for schools to close.

"Parents still want that option of having their kids be able to go," said Fields. "If, as parents, you decide its unsafe for your child to go to school, you have that option of keeping your child home."

"Any day the buses are cancelled, it's a 'G-Day,'" said Scantlebury. "It's not counted against attendance."

That's for the students at least — for staff, the expectation is to get to work. It's up to the supervisor if it's a sick day, personal day or something else.

The decision is completely discretionary.

"There's not some sort of magic threshold number built in," said Fields.

Scantlebury said schools in Detroit are more likely to close in rough weather because of how they're funded — on daily attendance numbers.

In Windsor, school board funding is based on the number of students registered, not on daily attendance. Staff would also still be paid in Windsor if the schools were closed.