Here's why people in Windsor-Essex donate blood, no matter the season

"Windsor is a very giving community."

Marisa Gatfield, the territory manager for Canadian Blood Services for Windsor-Essex, says donors in the region are generous, but summer can be a challenging time to bring people in, especially on the cusp of a long weekend.

"People may be away on vacation, enjoying summer festivities with family and friends, so donating blood isn't always top of mind."

And even though it's a slower season, Gatfield said the demand is still high.

But for some in Windsor-Essex, making a donation is a priority regardless of the season. It's something some like to do out of the goodness of their hearts.

For others, the reason is much more personal.

"I've always believed that anybody that's able to give blood, should," said Windsorite Corrie Pastorius.

"I always felt that way even ... long before I was touched by something in my own life."

Jason Pastorius has donated 34 times. Though he had already been a donor prior to his son's birth, it wasn't until his son needed blood as an infant, that donating became truly personal. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Pastorius had been a blood donor for years when she found herself in the middle of a difficult pregnancy nine years ago. She had pre-eclampsia and her delivery had to be induced three months early.

Once her son was born, he was in dire need of blood.

Corrie's husband Jason Pastorius explained that their son needed multiple different types of transfusions and nearly died twice.

"It brought the whole blood donation thing kind of closer to home," he said.

'I really better start giving back'

And they're not the only ones motivated to donate by a personal event.

Sue Bouchard started donating more regularly after she had a gallbladder operation that resulted in a nicked vessel.

Sue Bouchard nearly died after a complication during a gallbladder operation and needed multiple pints of blood. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"They almost lost me, so I had quite a few pints of blood that I needed to be given, so I thought I really better start giving back," adding that she has now donated 28 times.

Bryan Desjarlais, who has donated 70 times, is motivated to give after seeing how important it was to his mother, who had a blood disorder, and regularly needed transfusions.

"When you think about all the people that donate so that people like my mother could have blood, somebody's got to keep replenishing this bucket," he said.

210 donations

For married couple William and Kathleen Derbyshire, donating blood has become somewhat of a friendly competition between them.

William Derbyshire has donated blood 210 times. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Kathleen has donated 93 times, eager to catch up to her husband who has donated 210 times.

"I'm like, really fighting to get up there," she said.

It was William who encouraged her to donate in the first place.

"I have a rare type, that's AB negative, and they say it's in demand. So I try to come here on a regular basis," he said.

'It's just a good feeling'

Approximately four per cent of Canadians who are eligible to donate blood actually do, Gatfield explained.

"The community has an opportunity to change that," she said, adding that the Windsor-Essex area requires approximately 24,000 units of blood on an annual basis to meet demands.

Randy Tupper has been donating since 1963, and has become a regular at the Grand Marais location in Windsor, with 158 donations under his belt.

Randy Tupper has donated 158 times, and encourages people to not fear the prick of the needle. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"The needle, don't be afraid about it. Just a little pick. You don't really feel any pain of any kind. And then you get free coke and cookies. You can't beat that."

Although he enjoys the treats offered to donors now, he recalls a very different kind of perk from days gone by.

"The blood services used to give you a shot of rum I believe it was back then.... or whisky, or whatever it was, but it was good," he said.

Now, Tupper donates because, he says, it's the easiest thing you'll ever do to help other people.

"It's just a good feeling ... that somebody who needed it is going to get my blood."