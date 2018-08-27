Why aren't residents entering municipal politics? Mayor, deputy mayor roles acclaimed in 2 municipalities

It's two months before municipal election day, but voters in two Essex County municipalities already know who their mayors and deputy mayors are — in all of the cases, no one is running against them.

In Tecumseh, Gary McNamara will continue as mayor for a sixth term. This is his second consecutive acclamation as mayor, and his third overall since 2010. Joe Bachetti will continue to serve as deputy mayor for a third term.

Also in Tecumseh, Brian Houston has been acclaimed as the councillor for Ward 4.

In LaSalle, Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed as LaSalle's first ever female mayor, and Michael Akpata has been acclaimed as the town's first ever Black deputy mayor.

Kim Verbeek is running unopposed in Ward 2 in the Town of Essex.

But the number of acclamations prompts the question: why aren't more people running for local councils?

Some LaSalle residents aren't pleased with the lack of opposition.

"I think it's not fair," Sydney Hasulo told CBC Windsor. "I think people should get their say in who they want to vote for. They shouldn't have to vote for that one person because they're running unopposed."

"When they don't get an option, there's just one side to what's happening in the community."

Another resident also lamented the lack of interest in municipal elections.

"It's unfortunate that there's not much more interest or participation," said Chris Mazar. "No matter what anybody has to say or think, it's going to be insignificant since it's already decided."

Akpata doesn't think his acclamation is undemocratic. The proper processes were followed, he said.

"If no one else who met the criteria to run chose to run, then that is not an anti-democratic process," he said. "Nominations stayed open for the duly appointed nomination period, and anyone who met the criteria under the [Municipal] Act could have collected the signatures and put their names forward."

One political expert isn't concerned about the democratic implications of the acclamation.

"It depends on the context of that municipality," said Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor.

"In small communities, people talk and they know the lay of the land. If they think there's a strong person who is going to put their name forward, people either agree with their positions on policies or find it very difficult to mount a campaign."

Miljan offered theories as to why more people didn't come forward.

"Some of these positions are acclaimed just because there's an incumbent, and people assume that the incumbent has a pretty good chance of being selected," she said. "In other cases, it could be that people already put out feelers if they were already sitting on council, and they were well known, and again, that might sort of discourage others to join."

Other potential candidates, she said, might have election fatigue. Ontario has been through two federal elections and a provincial election in four years.

"Our provincial election this June had the lowest voter turnout ever," she said. "Combined with COVID, you can see why people might not want to be taking the risk to put their names forward for a municipal race."

Six races have already been decided, and Meloche is relieved that she will have an easier time during the campaign.

"Trying to get all that stuff together at the last minute as I was waiting to see someone else's file would have been a bit stressful," said Meloche. "But I do enjoy going around, meeting people and learning about what's going on in the town."

"I'll probably still make myself available and out and about over the next couple months just to see what other people are saying and what's happening with the [other] candidates."

Meloche has served on the town's council since 2010, and its deputy mayor since 2018. She is excited to continue working with Akpata.

"We've worked together now for eight years," said Meloche.

"I think we'll make a really great team going forward."