Windsor-Essex health unit asks community to update vaccines after whooping cough uptick

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is urging members of the community to update their vaccines following an uptake of pertussis cases.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting Medical Officer of Health said some pertussis cases, commonly known as whooping cough, develop a "severe cough that has the characteristic high-pitched whoop."

"The cough can be so severe as to result in vomiting," he said in a press release.

The health unit is also asking health-care providers to consider whooping cough when evaluating patients with respiratory symptoms.

The WECHU said they've gotten 18 reported cases of whooping cough since Nov. 1, 2022.

"Cases have predominately been clustered in the Leamington and Kingsville communities, and exclusively in children who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," read the release.

The health unit asked parents and guardians — particularly of children less than a year old — to be alert for symptoms of pertussis, which "start with a runny nose or nasal congestion, sneezing, mild cough, and mild fever" and it is highly contagious.

"Untreated pertussis in infants, young children, and the elderly can lead to complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, brain damage, hospitalization, and death."