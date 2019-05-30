Bringing Jurassic fever to Windsor: Where to watch the Raptors games

Courtside seats cost thousands of dollars, but you don't have to leave town to be part of a crowd watching the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

There are options happening in Windsor to let people watch with other basketball fans.

Jurassic Park at Charles Clark Square

Renaldo Agostino is a downtown Windsor businessman who coordinates events. He's working hard to bring a 'Jurassic Park' to Windsor.

"I've been doing events here for a long time," said Agostino — and he's a huge Raptors fan. "I thought what a great thing to bring to Windsor."

It's a mixed bag in Windsor: as with most sports, fans' loyalties are split between Toronto and Detroit teams. Agostino said while there are plenty of Pistons fans here, there's a different dynamic at play in this case.

"It's something as Canadians we want to get behind. When it comes down to it, there's only one Canadian team in the NBA."

Agostino said this is something everyone can do together.

"It's a great opportunity for our community to get together," said Agostino. Windsor is one of ten cities approved by Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment for a free public watch party. Agostino hopes to transform Charles Clark Square in time for Game 2 on Sunday night.

"We just need all the parties to come together and make it happen," said Agostino. He's still looking for community partners to get the production set up.

"Lets go Raptors!" said Agostino ... who added he might point a television screen at Detroit, just to make sure they can see Canadian history in the making too.

Where else can you watch?

Windsor has one of the 33 Cineplex theatres in Canada hosting Raptors viewing parties. Silver City Windsor Cinemas will show the first four games free on the big screen. Tickets can only be picked up in person at the theatre.

Pubs, bars and restaurants are taking reservations and expecting packed houses for the game.

And of course, you can watch the game at home too. It will be broadcast on Sportsnet in Canada and ABC in the U.S.

Even if you're not a basketball fan, it's easy to get swept up in the excitement of seeing Canada in the finals.