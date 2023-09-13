Wheatley, Tilbury under boil water advisory following fire

A boil water advisory has been issued for those on the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury following a fire at a water treatment plant on Wednesday.

The acting medical officer of health is telling residents to bring water to a roiling boil for at least a minute before using it to drink or brush teeth with.

The municipality says the advisory, issued after 8 p.m., is due to a loss of water pressure.

Earlier on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m., a blaze broke out in the generator room at the water treatment plant in Wheatley and was quickly extinguished.

Officials asked the public to temporarily conserve water but initially said the water remained safe to drink.

"Our crews are working diligently to get the necessary repairs identified and made. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we proceed," Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission, said in a media release Wednesday.

Chatham-Kent Fire says no one was injured.

Chatham-Kent public health says the boil water advisory applies to consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury, including the list below. CBC News has reached out to clarify which areas are affected by has not heard back as of publication time.