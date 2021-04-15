Pop-up vaccine clinic offers COVID-19 shots in Wheatley — a first for the region

A pop-up drive-thru clinic in Wheatley is set to vaccinate 300 people by end of day Thursday.

The clinic, run by staff from Chatham-Kent Public Health, Chatham-Kent Public Health Alliance and local EMS, is the first one that has opened to the general population in the region, the clinic's operation lead Carina Caryn told CBC News.

The team is on site giving out doses of the Moderna vaccine to people who made appointments until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. At this time, Caryn said the clinic is a one-day event, but the team will be back to give the same people their second dose.

"[It's] an opportunity to provide access to people," Caryn said. "Meet people where they're at and bring the vaccine to them."

The 300-person limit was one that Caryn said was decided upon as this is a model run and the number seemed like a "manageable" amount.

Once people get their shot, Caryn said they wait 15 minutes in their car to ensure they haven't had a reaction.

"People are happy to be here and happy to be vaccinated," Caryn said.

On Thursday, Chatham-Kent reported an increase of five new cases and 37 infections are considered active overall. Throughout the pandemic, 13 residents in the municipality have died after contracting COVID-19.

More to come.