Boil water advisory still in effect for Wheatley, Tilbury following fire

A boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Chatham-Kent, five days after a fire at the water treatment plant in Wheatley.

In an update on Monday, officials said that the damage caused by the blaze is still being assessed, but water samples are being taken and will be expedited.

"We continue to gather information on the extent of the damage and will be providing a timeline for restoration of full service as soon as possible," Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission, said in a media release.

The boil water advisory applies to Wheatley and Tilbury.

According to the municipality, the blaze broke out on Wednesday in the generator room at the plant and was quickly extinguished. Chatham-Kent Fire says no one was injured.

That evening, public health advised those in Wheatley and Tilbury to bring water to a roiling boil for at least a minute before using it to drink or brush teeth with.

In addition to the boil water advisory, those in the Wheatley and Tilbury areas can expect to see low water pressure. The utilities board is also asking residents, along with those in Blenheim, Merlin, Coatsworth, Shrewsbury, Rondeau and Erieau, to conserve water until further notice.

The municipality says that the latest information on the boil advisory is available by calling 519-436-3240.

