Officials prepare to plug one of three wells discovered after Wheatley explosion
Municipality warns residents of noise, vibrations in plugging process
Officials are preparing to plug one of three wells that was discovered in downtown Wheatley following an explosion last August.
In a news release Tuesday, the municipality of Chatham-Kent said preparations are underway for the Tait Well, located in the municipal parking lot, to get plugged in the next week.
Holes are going to be made in the well casing "in order for the cement to reach all areas of the well as part of the plugging operations," the municipality said, adding that it will be following industry standards to do this procedure safely.
"Any noise or vibration association with the casing perforation is part of the site operations," the municipality said.
Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services will be on scene during the work.
On Monday, the municipality announced additional funding from the province that will help businesses, non-profits and commercial landlords impacted by the explosion.
